Reports | Paul Pogba and Tanguy Ndombele replaced for France after testing positive for coronavirus
Today at 6:07 PM
Premier League midfielders Paul Pogba and Tanguy Ndombele have tested positive for the coronavirus with them withdrawn from France squad for the Nations League. The Les Blues will face Sweden and Croatia in the tournament in the first week of September with Eduardo Camavinga called up.
Ahead of their UEFA Nations League fixtures against Sweden and Croatia, France head coach Didier Deschamps has released a 23 man squad for the tournament. However, Les Blues were forced to make late changes with reports indicating that Paul Pogba and Tanguy Ndombele tested positive for the coronavirus. The two Premier League midfielders have been withdrawn from the squad with Eduardo Camavinga replacing Pogba for what could potentially be his first cap.
"I had to make a last-minute change to this list, because Paul Pogba was planned to be in this list but unfortunately for him, he took a test (for COVID-19) yesterday which turned out to be positive today, so at the last minute he was replaced by Eduardo Camavinga," Deschamps told Sky Sports.
That takes the tally to 16 positive cases across 12 clubs in the Premier League with Sheffield United, West Ham United and Brighton also recording positive cases. Chelsea have also reportedly recorded eight positive cases over the last day which has complicated their pre-season plans.
Les Bleus seront de retour lundi !! 🤩 #FiersdetreBleus #SUEFRA #FRACRO pic.twitter.com/EI97sEvYh6— Equipe de France ⭐⭐ (@equipedefrance) August 27, 2020
- Paul Pogba
- Tanguy Ndombele
- Didier Deschamps
- Eduardo Camavinga
- English Premier League
- Uefa Nations League
- France Football Team
- Manchester United
- Tottenham Hotspur
