Reports | Paris Saint-Germain keeping tabs on Lionel Messi’s situation at Barcelona

While many expected the 2020 summer window to be active, few expected it to be the transfer window where Lionel Messi told Barcelona he was leaving the club. The Argentine is reportedly fed up with his situation at Barcelona and has told the club’s hierarchy that he intends to leave Camp Nou this summer. That has transformed the rumour mill overnight with the 33-year-old linked with moves to Manchester City , Inter Milan and a few other clubs.

However, one name repeated multiple times over the last few days has been Paris Saint-Germain with reports even indicating that the Parisians have submitted an offer. But ESPN has reported that while PSG are keeping a close eye on how Messi’s situation develops over the course of this window, the Ligue 1 side haven’t submitted a bid as of yet. The club already have two heavy earners in the form of Kylian Mbappe and Neymar which makes accommodating Messi’s wages a massive challenge.

But despite that, the club are keeping an eye on the situation as they believe, the Argentine would be open to move especially given the relationship he has with Angel Di Maria and Neymar. Not only that, while reports have indicated that Manchester City are Messi’s top suitors this summer, but the Parisians are also a close second as they’re one of the few clubs that have the financial backing to sign the superstar.