Reports | Eight Chelsea players miss pre-season training over coronavirus quarantine
Today at 6:13 PM
Chelsea’s pre-season plans have run into a roadblock after the Telegraph has reported that at least eight players are in coronavirus quarantine after returning from their holidays. The Blues are preparing for their pre-season ahead of the September 12th restart of the Premier League season.
With the 2020/21 Premier League season inching closer, the players are on their way back from holidays in order to return for pre-season training. However, that has caused a serious problem for Chelsea as the Telegraph has reported that the Blues have eight players in coronavirus quarantine. The players haven’t been named according to the safety protocols and have self-isolated in accordance with the guidelines handed down by the league and the government.
But, the Telegraph has reported that Mason Mount, Fikayo Tomori, Tammy Abraham and Christian Pulisic have been quarantined with Ross Barkley, Emerson, Michy Batshuayi and Jorginho have missed pre-season. That has thrown Frank Lampard’s pre-season preparations into disarray and takes the total to 14 positive cases across 12 clubs in the Premier League with Sheffield United, West Ham United and Brighton also recording positive cases.
This news comes hours after Chelsea confirmed that they are part of the UK government’s pilot program to gradually allow fans back into stadiums across the Premier League. It will see the Blues travel to the Amex stadium for a friendly against Brighton with the stadium set to hold 2500 spectators in adherence with social distancing protocols.
