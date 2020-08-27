Lionel Messi should end his career with Barcelona and nowhere else, reveals Karl-Heinz Rummenigge

Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has confessed that in his opinion, Lionel Messi should end his career with Barcelona instead of leaving for another team. The 33-year-old is reportedly looking to leave the Camp Nou for pastures new with Bayern Munich, PSG and Manchester City his top suitors.

With Lionel Messi opening an exit door at the Camp Nou, it has seen Europe’s biggest sides scramble to get their bid in before anyone else. However, while the Argentine hasn’t revealed why he wants to leave the club or if the rumours and reports are even true, Barcelona are preparing themselves for the fight of their lives against a club legend. But if a deal has to be done this summer, then only a few clubs could afford his wages and match the Argentine’s ambition.

It’s why the likes of PSG, Manchester City, Juventus and a few others have all been named in the race to sign Messi but Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has admitted that it’s a travesty that the six-time Ballon d'Or winner is leaving. The Bayern Munich CEO confessed that in his opinion the 33-year-old should stay at Barcelona and end his career at the Camp Nou especially after what he has done for the club.

“Honestly, hearing that Messi could leave Barcelona makes me a little sad. Leo has written the history of that club and in my opinion he should end his career with the Blaugrana. There are internal and private aspects there that I don’t know about and that is why I will not interfere,” Rummenigge said reported Goal.

Bayern Munich are amongst the many clubs linked with a move for Messi especially after they completed a treble in 2020 with the Champions League trophy. However, Rummenigge further admitted that the club doesn’t have the financial means to pull off a deal for the Argentine especially in the current situation. The financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has caused problems across the world and Rummenigge added that Bayern sail in the same boat.

“We can’t pay a player of that size. It is not part of our policy and philosophy. I'm not bluffing, I don't really know. For me it would be like playing the Lotto. There is very little money around. It's true, Chelsea have already spent 250 million, but they have just returned from two transfer windows that saw them spend no money due to an embargo. At the time of Covid it is not easy for any company. A rich owner is not enough. He must be very rich,” he added.