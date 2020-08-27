Confident that Thiago Silva will do great job with Chelsea, proclaims Rivaldo

With Chelsea inching closer towards a move for Thiago Silva, fellow Brazilian Rivaldo has opined that the 35-year-old defender is more than capable of helping the Blues’ improve. Frank Lampard has transformed his team in the space of one transfer window reinforcements in key areas across the field.

While Chelsea finished in the top four at the end of the extended 2019/20 season, the Blues did so despite their defensive record. It was the worst amongst the top ten Premier League sides with them conceding 54 goals in 38 games which has been a major cause for concern. But the Blues opted to further reinforce their front-line with moves for Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner pushed over the line.

However, their target has now changed with Chelsea reportedly looking at the prospect of signing Thiago Silva having completed a £50 million move for Ben Chilwell. The PSG defender has dropped into the free-agent pool after an eight-year spell with the French club but there are concerns about his age. Yet despite Silva being 35, Rivaldo has admitted that he believes the former AC Milan defender is more than capable of helping Chelsea and has backed Silva to become a commanding voice in Frank Lampard’s back-line.

"At 35, Thiago Silva will sign for two seasons with Chelsea and I'm confident that he will do a great job there, as he is a great centre back with excellent positioning and vast experience of world football. I think he still comes with plenty to offer. I'd back him to produce a good football in the Premier League and should be a commanding voice in Frank Lampard's otherwise young squad,” Rivaldo told Betfair.

"Nowadays, many players extend their careers until their late-thirties and Silva is a good example of that, as I was in my time. If you keep yourself in good physical condition you can easily play at the highest level until 36, 37 years old."