Chelsea sign former OGC Nice defender Malang Sarr on free transfer
Today at 6:58 PM
With a move for Ben Chilwell in the bag, Chelsea have now signed former OGC Nice defender Malang Sarr after he left the Ligue 1 side on a free-transfer. The 21-year-old becomes Chelsea’s fourth move this summer after Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner and Ben Chilwell as the Blues continue their rebuild.
While other Premier League clubs have struggled to get moves across the line, Chelsea have had no problems whatsoever with the Blues signing player after player as Frank Lampard rebuilds his squad to challenge Liverpool and Manchester City. With a move for Hakim Ziyech already done and dusted in February, the Stamford Bridge side have since signed Timo Werner and Ben Chilwell which has taken their summer spending so far, to just above 130 million.
But the club are far from finished and have signed former OGC Nice defender Malang Sarr after the Frenchman became a free-agent this summer. The 21-year-old left the Ligue 1 club after his contract expired and has signed a five-year deal with the Blues and will, as reported, spend the 2020/21 season out on loan. Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia confirmed the same and admitted that the Frenchman is a tremendous prospect, which meant that Chelsea couldn’t miss the chance to sign him.
“The opportunity to sign Malang was one we could not miss. He is a tremendous prospect and we will be monitoring him closely during his loan period, hoping he will soon be back at Chelsea. We are very happy to welcome him to the club today,” Granovskaia told Chelsea’s official website.
Welcome to Chelsea, Malang Sarr! ✍️— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 27, 2020
