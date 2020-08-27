Chelsea sign former OGC Nice defender Malang Sarr on free transfer

But the club are far from finished and have signed former OGC Nice defender Malang Sarr after the Frenchman became a free-agent this summer. The 21-year-old left the Ligue 1 club after his contract expired and has signed a five-year deal with the Blues and will, as reported, spend the 2020/21 season out on loan. Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia confirmed the same and admitted that the Frenchman is a tremendous prospect, which meant that Chelsea couldn’t miss the chance to sign him.