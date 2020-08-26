Small chance that Luis Suarez will come back to Ajax this summer, admits Marc Overmars

Amidst rumours that Luis Suarez could re-sign for Ajax, the club’s sporting director Marc Overmars has admitted that there is a small chance of that happening. The 33-year-old striker has been reportedly told that he is not a part of Barcelona’s plans for the future and has been told to leave.

As Barcelona continue what looks to be a tumultuous summer for the club, the La Liga giants are looking to rebuild their squad into one that will help them challenge for trophies in the future. But that means letting go of a few players with the likes of Arturo Vidal, Samuel Umtiti, Ivan Rakitic, Luis Suarez and a few others all on the chopping block. But while they all have suitors from across the world, Suarez has seen himself linked to the MLS and the Eredivisie.

Reports indicate that his top suitor is Ajax this summer with the Dutch giants looking to sign their former superstar once again. The 33-year-old spent four years in the Netherlands before he signed for Liverpool in 2011 but Ajax Sporting Director Marc Overmars confirmed that the move may not take place at all. Overmars further added that it’s logical to maintain contact with former players which is what the club does with several ex-Ajax players.

"Let me put it this way: the chance that he will come is quite small. That's a straight answer, I think. Whether there has been any contact with him? We have that with several ex-Ajax players. That is logical, you also have to maintain that," Overmars told Ziggo Sport.

The club have created quite a few superstars over the last few years but have lost just as many with Hakim Ziyech the latest to leave Ajax. The Moroccan joined Chelsea this summer but he may not be the only one to leave this summer with Donny van de Beek reportedly linked with a move away. The midfielder is on Barcelona and Manchester United’s radar but Overmars admitted that the market is “pretty quiet” right now. He further added that things are yet to get going and he expects that to change in the coming weeks.

"No idea, at least that hasn't made it onto my plate yet. It's pretty quiet. I certainly think the market has yet to get going. That makes sense: the Champions League has only just ended, so that will start soon. There is always interest for some players. A few players look good, one player has fairly serious interest. Who that is? That will show itself in the coming weeks," he added.