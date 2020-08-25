Reports | Lionel Messi tells Barcelona he wants to leave on a free-transfer this summer

After spending the entirety of his playing career so far with Barcelona, Lionel Messi has reportedly told Barcelona that he wants to leave the club this summer. The Argentine is reportedly unhappy with the way Barcelona has been run over the last few years and wants to leave on a bosman.

As Barcelona look to refresh their team, only a few players will be left standing and the club have shortlisted Lionel Messi as one of many. The Argentine is on the “untransferables” list at the Camp Nou but it seems that the situation has changed with him no longer willing to stay. Reports from the Guardian, ESPN, Sky Sports and numerous others have revealed that the 33-year-old has sent a fax to Barcelona and told them that he wants to leave this summer on a free-transfer.

The Argentine was confirmed to have a clause in his contract that allows him to leave for no fee but that reportedly expired at the end of May. However, the Guardian has reported that Messi’s camp believes the clause is still active because of the coronavirus pandemic which has wreaked havoc across the world. It meant that the 2019/20 season was extended until August and the season did not formally end until the Champions League final which sets the deadline of the clause on 31st August.

However, the club have reportedly claimed that the clause has expired and are set to fight to keep the club legend at Camp Nou until the end of his contract. Furthermore, Barcelona have been insistent over the fact that Messi is going to be a key part in Ronald Koeman’s team with the new manager set to build the team around the Argentine. To make things even worse, Spanish Football expert Gulliem Balague has reported that Messi has no intentions of starting pre-season training under Koeman.

Balague further reported that the Argentine believes that the clause is still active and is looking to leave Barcelona this summer for free although no suitor has been mentioned at the moment. Furthermore, the Marca reporter also revealed that Barcelona are preparing a response although there have been no indications as to what it might be. Messi signed for the club as a young boy and has since gone on to become arguably one of the greatest footballers the world has ever seen, winning six Ballon d'Or along the way.

Reported in Argentina, and also in @marca: Messi has sent a burofax to Barcelona asking the club to let him go and use the clause that he had agreed in his last contract by which he can go for free!!! — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) August 25, 2020