Reports | Everton set to make a shock move for Real Madrid’s James Rodriguez

In a move that has come out of nowhere, the Telegraph has reported that Premier League side Everton are looking into the prospects of signing James Rodriguez . The 29-year-old is out of favour at Real Madrid and is reportedly on the chopping block alongside Gareth Bale . But while the Los Blancos are finding it tough to get the Welsh international off their books, the same cannot be said about Rodriguez.

The Colombian midfielder has been linked with a move to Galatasaray as well in recent weeks but the Telegraph has reported that Everton are the front-runners. The Toffees appointed former Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti in December of 2019 and the 61-year-old is reportedly pushing for the move. Not only that, but the report has also further revealed that Rodriguez is keen on reuniting with his former Real Madrid and Bayern Munich boss.

However, nothing has been revealed as to the fee that Real Madrid have demanded but reports have indicated that the Los Blancos are keen to get the Colombian’s wages off their books. The 29-year-old signed for a £71 million fee after the 2014 World Cup but has struggled to make an impact in the six years which is one of the reasons why Real Madrid want to get him off their books this summer. Rodriguez has only one year left on his current contract with the Los Blancos and the club are keen to sell him rather than loan him again.