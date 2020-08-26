Pedro Rodriguez signs three-year deal with AS Roma after leaving Chelsea on a free transfer

Pedro Rodriguez has signed for Serie A side AS Roma on a three-year contract after leaving Chelsea on a free transfer this summer. The 33-year old Spaniard becomes the Italian side’s first signing this summer after Paulo Fonseca's men finished fifth in the Italian top flight last season.

Pedro Rodriguez played a major part of his professional career with FC Barcelona, having won several La Liga titles and three Champions League trophies before he left. It was in 2015 that the winger was roped in by London-side Chelsea that saw him lift the English Premier League trophy once, alongside the FA Cup and a Europa League title. At the age of 33, the dynamic footballer still has a little life left in him and signed for Italian club AS Roma for a three-year deal, leaving the Blues on a Bosman this summer.

"I am delighted to be here at Roma. I'm excited for this challenge and to compete to achieve our targets over the coming seasons. I want to thank the fans for the welcome they've given me. I hope to make them happy," said Pedro, after making to move to the Italian capital, as reported by AFP.

The footballer was part of Spain’s 2010 World Cup and 2012 Euro Cup-winning squads but has been absent from the first team since 2017. Overall, he’s made 65 appearances for the national side, scoring 17 goals and providing 11 assists. This will be a new challenge for the footballer, with AS Roma finishing at the fifth position last season and without a Serie A title since 2000-01.

"It's a privilege for us to be able to welcome a player of Pedro's quality to the Roma family,” said Guido Fienga, the CEO of AS Roma.