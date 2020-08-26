Leeds United and Valencia come to an agreement over £30 million Rodrigo fee

Leeds United are reportedly on the verge of making their first move as a Premier League club with the Peacocks having come to an agreement over a deal for Valencia’s Rodrigo. The 29-year-old has been heavily linked with a move away over the last few years but nothing has ever materialized despite interest from Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid in the past. That is set to change as the Guardian has reported that Leeds and Valencia have come to an agreement over a £30 million fee.