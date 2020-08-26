Leeds United and Valencia come to an agreement over £30 million Rodrigo fee
Today at 2:34 PM
After weeks of negotiations, Leeds United and Valencia have reached an agreement for Rodrigo with the English side paying a £30 million fee for the striker. The Peacocks have been promoted to the top tier for the first time in 16 years with the Spaniard their first move as a Premier League club.
Leeds United are reportedly on the verge of making their first move as a Premier League club with the Peacocks having come to an agreement over a deal for Valencia’s Rodrigo. The 29-year-old has been heavily linked with a move away over the last few years but nothing has ever materialized despite interest from Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid in the past. That is set to change as the Guardian has reported that Leeds and Valencia have come to an agreement over a £30 million fee.
The Los Che announced the same on their website on Tuesday and confirmed that the 29-year-old will be the latest to leave in what has been a turbulent summer for the club. They’ve already sold Ferran Torres for a cut-price deal to Manchester City with Villarreal signing Francis Coquelin and captain Dani Praejo. The statement released by the club further confirmed that the deal is subject to medical and other formalities.
“Valencia CF have reached a preliminary agreement with Leeds United FC this Tuesday for the transfer of footballer Rodrigo Moreno to the English club, pending the completion of documentation and other formalities and the passing of a mandatory medical examination,” reads the statement on Valencia’s website.
“Valencia CF wish to thank Rodrigo for his commitment and efforts over the last six seasons - in which he has played a total of 220 games, scored 59 goals, and helped the club to win the Copa del Rey. Valencia CF wish him all the best in this new stage in his professional career. “
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.