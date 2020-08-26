Chelsea sign Leicester City full-back Ben Chilwell in deal worth up to £50 million

Despite Chelsea looking at a potential move for Nicolas Taglifiaco and a few others, reports indicated that Leicester City star Ben Chilwell was always the Blues’ top target. The 23-year-old endured arguably one of his best seasons despite the lockdown and was one of the Foxes’ players of the year but his eleven year spell with Leicester City is over. After months of speculations and weeks of negotiations, Chelsea have finally signed Chilwell for a fee rising up to £50 million.