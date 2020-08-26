Chelsea sign Leicester City full-back Ben Chilwell in deal worth up to £50 million
Today at 10:04 PM
After months of negotiations, Chelsea have signed Leicester City’s Ben Chilwell in a deal that will touch £50 million with the full-back signing a five-year deal. The 23-year-old has been linked with a move away from the King Power with Manchester City and Chelsea being considered as top suitors.
Despite Chelsea looking at a potential move for Nicolas Taglifiaco and a few others, reports indicated that Leicester City star Ben Chilwell was always the Blues’ top target. The 23-year-old endured arguably one of his best seasons despite the lockdown and was one of the Foxes’ players of the year but his eleven year spell with Leicester City is over. After months of speculations and weeks of negotiations, Chelsea have finally signed Chilwell for a fee rising up to £50 million.
The 23-year-old will pen a five-year contract with the Stamford Bridge and with that ends a eleven year spell at King Power that started when he signed as a youth product in 2009. The move takes Chelsea’s summer spend to a £136 million with Chilwell the most expensive buy, so far, ahead of both Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech. In his first interview, as a Chelsea player, Chilwell admitted that he’s delighted to be signing for the Blues and believes that Frank Lampard’s new “dynamic squad” can challenge for honors next seaon.
“I am delighted to be joining Chelsea at this very exciting time for the club. I’m looking forward to being a part of this young, dynamic squad led by Frank Lampard as we challenge for honours next season. I can’t wait to get started and hopefully it won’t be long before we’re playing in front of the Chelsea fans at Stamford Bridge,” Chilwell told Chelseafc.
Chelsea fans, introducing... @BenChilwell! 🙌 #BenIsBlue pic.twitter.com/8Z91YmgOpS— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 26, 2020
- Ben Chilwell
- Nicolas Tagliafico
- Frank Lampard
- Brendan Rodgers
- English Premier League
- Champions League
- Chelsea
- Leicester City
