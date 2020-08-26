ATK-Mohun Bagan rope in Manvir Singh from FC Goa on a three-year deal

Today at 3:42 PM
ATK-Mohun Bagan has roped in Manvir Singh on a three-year deal ahead of the 2020-21 Indian Super League from FC Goa. The striker spent his last three years with the ‘Gaurs’ with him starting on a regular basis, and played 19 matches in the previous season, including the semi-final play-offs.
A graduate of the Minerva Punjab Academy, Manvir Singh sprung into the limelight during his stay at Mohammedan Sporting Club in Kolkata back in 2016-17. It was also during the same time that the striker guided West Bengal to a Santosh Trophy title. His poaching abilities earned him a call-up from the national side and subsequently made his International debut in 2017. FC Goa roped the Punjab-based footballer for the 2017-18 ISL season, having been a regular in the first team ever since. As per the latest reports, the footballer is making a comeback to Kolkata, with him signing a three-year contract with ATK-Mohun Bagan.
“Kolkata has a special place in my heart and I am very happy to be back here. It will be a great honour to turn out for this special club in the green and maroon and I look forward to representing ATK Mohun Bagan FC for years to come," said Manvir Singh, after signing on the dotted line.
Manvir also featured in India’s 2022 World Cup Qualifiers last season, even though he usually doesn’t get a start if Sunil Chhetri is fit to play. Moreover, it will be interesting to see how much playing time the footballer is offered with ATK-Mohun Bagan’s strike force heavily loaded with foreign recruits like Roy Krishna and David Williams and omnipresent in the scheme of things.
2018 Indian Super Cup Champion @manvir_singh07 is our newest recruit! 🤩— ATK Mohun Bagan FC (@atkmohunbaganfc) August 25, 2020
The National Team striker will represent ATK Mohun Bagan FC for the next three years! 💚❤️#ATKMohunBagan#IndianSuperLeague#IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/RvhXXzng39
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
- Manvir Singh
- Indian Super League
- 2022 Fifa World Cup Qualifiers
- Atk Mohun Bagan
- Fc Goa
- India Football Team
- Mohammedan Sporting
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.