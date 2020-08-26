ATK-Mohun Bagan rope in Manvir Singh from FC Goa on a three-year deal

A graduate of the Minerva Punjab Academy, Manvir Singh sprung into the limelight during his stay at Mohammedan Sporting Club in Kolkata back in 2016-17. It was also during the same time that the striker guided West Bengal to a Santosh Trophy title. His poaching abilities earned him a call-up from the national side and subsequently made his International debut in 2017. FC Goa roped the Punjab-based footballer for the 2017-18 ISL season, having been a regular in the first team ever since. As per the latest reports, the footballer is making a comeback to Kolkata, with him signing a three-year contract with ATK-Mohun Bagan.