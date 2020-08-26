Antonio Conte to remain as Inter Milan’s manager after meeting with board
Despite a lot of speculation around his future at the San Siro, Antonio Conte is set to remain as Inter Milan’s manager for the foreseeable future after a successful meeting with the club’s board. The former Juventus boss was unsure about his future at the club and reportedly looking for a way out.
In a shocking interview after the Europa League final, that Inter lost to Sevilla, Antonio Conte confirmed his uncertainty as the club’s manager in the near future. That wasn’t the first time the former Chelsea boss had done that this season with him doing the same after the Nerazzurri’s final Serie A game of the season. But things have now changed after a meeting between Inter president Steven Zhang and the club’s board convinced the Italian to stay.
However, reports have indicated that Conte walked away happy despite being told that there would be no marquee signing like the move for Romelu Lukaku, the club made last summer. The former Juventus and Blues' boss signed for Inter Milan last summer but could only lead the club to a second-place finish in the Serie A finishing one point behind Juventus. A statement released by the club confirmed that Conte was staying although it made no mention to what was said during the meeting or any quotes from either party.
"The club and Antonio Conte had a constructive meeting today focused on continuity and strategy, in which the two parties laid the foundations to continue working together on the club's project,” reads the statement from Inter Milan.
