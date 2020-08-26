Antonio Conte to remain as Inter Milan’s manager after meeting with board

However, reports have indicated that Conte walked away happy despite being told that there would be no marquee signing like the move for Romelu Lukaku, the club made last summer. The former Juventus and Blues' boss signed for Inter Milan last summer but could only lead the club to a second-place finish in the Serie A finishing one point behind Juventus. A statement released by the club confirmed that Conte was staying although it made no mention to what was said during the meeting or any quotes from either party.