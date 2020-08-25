There will be more arrivals at Manchester City this summer, admits Khaldoon Al Mubarak

While Liverpool stormed to the Premier League title with eighteen points separating them and second-placed Manchester City , many expected the Cityzens to lift the Champions League. However, a quarter-final loss to Olympique Lyon changed that as Manchester City fell short yet again in the knockout stages of Europe’s most prestigious cup competition. It has seen many within City confirm that the club needs reinforcement with their summer business already underway.

Moves for Nathan Ake and Ferran Torres have been completed with City spending just over 60 million on the two players although reports indicate that the club have targetted five new additions this summer. That means that their foray into the summer transfer window is far from over and Khaldoon Al Mubarak has confirmed that there will be more arrivals. The Manchester City chairman also added that the club are being sensible and pragmatic about any moves with a plan in place for each signing.

"We don't take a one-year view, we take a three, five, 10 year-view and when we look at what changes or improvements we have to make for this squad, we are going to make them. We'll be sensible and pragmatic about it but we will do what it takes, I think you've seen when it comes to the two acquisitions we have made, Ake and Ferran Torres, we moved quickly. There are additional players we will be bringing in and we will stick to the plan, obviously within the realities of the market that we live in today,” Al Mubarak said, reported the BBC.