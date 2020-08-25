Ronald Koeman wants Hyderabad FC coach Albert Roca as part of his Barcelona coaching staff
Today at 2:58 PM
Hyderabad FC head coach Albert Roca has been approached by FC Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman to be a part of the latter’s coaching staff if he is willing to. The Spanish coach was roped in by the ISL club midway last season, while the club also decided to stick with him for the upcoming season too.
FC Barcelona humiliating 8-2 loss against Bayern Munich in the quarter-final of the Champions League meant Quique Setien was axed soon, paving the way for ex-Barcelona star Ronald Koeman as the new manager. The Dutchman has been bestowed with the responsibility to overhaul the team and build a strong base ahead of the new season. Even though Koeman will have the expertise of Alfred Schreuder and Henrik Larsson by his side, the manager has approached Albert Roca, the head coach of the ISL outfits Hyderabad FC, to be a part of his coaching staff.
“Yes, there is an offer (from Barcelona), but we are waiting for more clarity. This is in the early stages and we expect to know more about this on Tuesday. We don’t know how to react to this. Obviously, it’s a big opportunity for Roca to go to Barcelona, but Hyderabad FC has to look at their own interest too. The club depends a lot on Roca,” said a Hyderabad FC official, as reported by The Times of India.
Albert Roca has been a part of FC Barcelona in the past, with him working as a deputy under former boss Frank Rijkaard between 2003-2008 seasons, following which he was involved with a stint with Turkish club Galatasaray. The Spaniard was roped in by Bengaluru FC in 2016, having been at the helm of affairs for a couple of years at the club, before his services were secured by Hyderabad FC last year.
“This is not an easy decision. We are hoping we can find an amicable solution,” stated the club official.
