Ronald Koeman wants Hyderabad FC coach Albert Roca as part of his Barcelona coaching staff

“Yes, there is an offer (from Barcelona), but we are waiting for more clarity. This is in the early stages and we expect to know more about this on Tuesday. We don’t know how to react to this. Obviously, it’s a big opportunity for Roca to go to Barcelona, but Hyderabad FC has to look at their own interest too. The club depends a lot on Roca,” said a Hyderabad FC official, as reported by The Times of India.