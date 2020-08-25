Reports | Ivan Rakitic and Luis Suarez set to leave as part of Barcelona’s purge

While the likes of Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann and a few others will play key roles, the Guardian has reported that Ivan Rakitic, Samuel Umtiti, Arturo Vidal and Luis Suarez are on their way out. The report has indicated that the four men have been told by Koeman that they’ve got no place at the club with them set to be sold or have their contracts rescinded. This is in an effort to not only refresh the squad but to help lower the wage bill which wasn’t affected by the €32 million salary cut that the players took during lockdown.