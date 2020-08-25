Pawan Kumar signs for Jamshedpur FC, Germanpreet Singh extends contract with Chennaiyin FC

Jamshedpur FC has announced the signing of veteran goalkeeper Pawan Kumar ahead of the Indian Super League season after playing two seasons at Northeast United FC. Meanwhile, midfielder Germanpreet Singh has extended his stay at Chennaiyin FC by signing a multi-year contract with the club.

Pawan Kumar started his professional career back in 2010 with I-League outfits JCT and subsequently featured for teams like Air India, Salgaoncar, and then moved to Bengaluru FC in 2013. It was with the Blues that he won the I-League and the Federation Cup, following which he was roped in by ISL side Chennaiyin FC in 2015. Trophies followed him, with the custodian being a part of the Chennai-based side’s ISL winning team in two seasons - 2015 and 2017/18. Having spent two years with Northeast United, Pawan has now signed for Jamshedpur FC ahead of the 2020-21 season.

"Looking at the growth of the club over the past three seasons, I always had the ambition to be at the Furnace - it's like a dream come true. It's a huge challenge for me as I know we want to qualify for the ISL play-offs in our quest to become champions of India," said Pawan Kumar, after completing the formalities.

"Football is like theatre and there are no performances without a fabulous audience. The fan following in Jharkhand and Jamshedpur is absolutely amazing as the passion for the game runs sky high," added the goalkeeper.

On the other hand, Chennaiyin FC has extended Germanpreet Singh's contract with the midfielder signing a multi-year deal. The Punjab-based footballer sprung into limelight after making his debut for Dempo in 2015 and has since thrived. The playmaker made his International debut in 2016 and in the following year played his first game for Chennaiyin FC, and has been an integral part of the side ever since.

“I am incredibly proud to continue playing for Chennaiyin FC. I have witnessed three great years here already, and the journey so far has been amazing with lots of learning and development,” said Germanpreet Singh.

“But I believe the best is ahead of me. And Chennai is my adopted home with CFC and our passionate fans are my family. I view this as a fresh start of an exciting journey, and I promise to give my 200 percent on the pitch and help bring more success to the club,” added the former Indian Super League winner.