NorthEast FC appoint Gerard Nus as their head coach ahead of 2020-21 ISL

NorthEast United FC have Spaniard Gerard Nus as their new head coach for the 2020-21 Indian Super League season. The Spaniard was part of English Premier League side Liverpool FC’s coaching staff between 2007-2010, working under the Reds’ then-manager and fellow countryman Rafael Benitez.

NorthEast United FC’s dream run in the 2018-19 ISL came to a halt in the semi-finals against Bengaluru FC, but the season showed promise for the future. But their hopes took a hit when manager Eelco Schattorie along with their star striker Bartholomew Ogbeche signed for Kerala Blasters FC. Even though the ‘Highlanders’ appointed experienced Robert Jarni as their manager ahead of the last season, the lacklustre display compelled the management to axe him midway through the season - with Khalid Jamil replacing him as the interim manager. Cut to the new season, the ISL side is geared up for a fresh start and appointed Spaniard Gerard Nus as their head coach for the new season.

"I am excited to start working at Northeast United FC. This is going to be my third stint in Asia and I have heard a lot of good things about the club, the fans, and the league from my former boss Avram Grant. I am looking forward to working with the coaching staff and the players to deliver results that the club aspires to achieve in the coming season,” said Gerard Nus, in a statement released by the club.

Gerard Nus started his professional career with Liverpool FC and was inducted into the first team’s coaching staff under fellow compatriot and the Reds’ then-manager Rafael Benitez. Following his three-year stint with Liverpool, the coach also worked with academy teams at Brighton and Hove Albion and recently at AFC Eskilstuna. Gerard also acted as the sporting director for La Liga sides Elche CF and Vallecano and as a head coach for Rayo OKC in the United States and Kazak side Irtysh Pavlodar.

"We were really impressed with Gerard's vision for the team. He has coached all around the world and his profile speaks for itself. He is known to develop budding talent whilst playing a brand of attractive attacking football. We are confident that he is the right appointment for the club," added Northeast United FC’s Executive Director Priya Runchal.