Anwar Ali to make comeback after sidelined for a year due to congenital heart disease

FIFA U17 World Cup star Anwar Ali is all ready to make his comeback after spending a year in the sidelines owing to a career-threatening heart condition. The defender will feature for Mohammedan Sporting Club in the second division I-League in the new season, which will kick-start soon.

The Punjab based footballer graduated from the Minerva Punjab youth academy a few years back, following which he was fast-tracked to the Indian side of the 2017 FIFA U17 World Cup. Having made an appearance in the mega event, the stopper was inducted into the Indian Arrows side, starting on a regular basis for the development side during the 2017-18 I-League and the following season.

It was only last year that Anwar’s career hit a roadblock, with the footballer diagnosed with a congenital heart condition. Prior to the 2019-20 season, the footballer’s contract with his then employers Mumbai City FC was terminated on mutual terms. But, with almost a year out of action, the 20-year is risking it all and making a comeback to professional football, having signed for second division I-League side Mohammedan Sporting Club.

“I am delighted to sign for Mohammedan Sporting Club. It’s a big club with top players and passionate fans. I can’t wait to get started now. I believe it can be a special season for all of us and I will be working hard to produce the kind of performances that will help us achieve what we are aiming for,” said Anwar Ali, after completing the formalities.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) even sent the footballer to Rennes, in France for treatment, but the reports suggested that playing the sport might put him at risk. But, as per the inference from the recent reports back in Punjab, he is fit to take the field once more. Anwar is set to undergo another medical test before Mohammedan Sporting Club will allow him to join training activities. If the doctors give a go-ahead, the AIFF will take another call on his health before he can actually resume his professional career once again.