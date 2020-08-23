Winning Champions League as French club would be an incredible achievement, proclaims Kylian Mbappe

While French sides have made countless appearances in the Champions League over the years, only one side has ever gotten their hands on the trophy. That happened more than two decades ago as Olympique Marseille beat AC Milan in the 1992/93 season to win it but since then, the closest anyone has ever gotten has been PSG. The Parisians will play their first Champions League final on Sunday and face a tough challenge in the form of Bayern Munich .

Yet with the hope of a country on their shoulders, many believe that the PSG team may not have what it takes to beat the Bavarians although Kylian Mbappe seems confident. In a recent interview, the French superstarlet admitted that it would be a historic achievement should PSG win and that it’s the reason why he signed for the club. Mbappe also added that the club have endured several disappointing seasons over the years and this is their chance to overcome that.

"This is exactly why I came here. I have always said that I wanted to make history for my country. This is a chance. When I arrived in 2017, we experienced several disappointments. Today, we are in the final and that shows that we have not given up. It would be a great reward to win with a French club. It was my mission when I came. Winning [on Sunday] would be incredible, it would be an achievement for a French club,” Mbappe said, reported ESPN.