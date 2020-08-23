When Sir Alex Ferguson left, Manchester United lost their DNA, asserts Patrice Evra

Five-time Premier League winner Patrice Evra has confessed that after Sir Alex Ferguson left Manchester United, the club lost ‘their DNA’ and ‘their philosophy’. The Red Devils won a league title in the legendary manager’s final season with the club and haven’t challenged for the title since.

While things are improving now for Manchester United, there was a time where the club’s future looked bleak especially after Sir Alex Ferguson left. His appointed replacement David Moyes struggled with the pressure with both Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho failing to live up to the hype that initially surrounded them. That has seen the Old Trafford side fall out of the top four and title contention with them only now finding their way back.

However, in a recent interview, former Manchester United and Juventus star Patrice Evra admitted that after Sir Alex Ferguson left, the Red Devils lost their DNA. The Frenchman confessed in an interview that losing the Scottish manager at that point of time was a death sentence as many players didn’t respect the replacement in the form of David Moyes.

“When Ferguson left, United lost their DNA, their philosophy. He was inspiring so much respect, so much fear, and if any player starts thinking he is bigger than the team then he destroyed you. The players always wanted to play for Ferguson. I tried my best for David Moyes but I knew it would be a disaster because players won’t respect him like that. It was a mission impossible,” Evra told the Guardian.

Things are changing, however, for Manchester United with them finishing in the top four in the extended 2019/20 season with it partly because of the impact that Bruno Fernandes' and a few other players had. But that has seen many fans claim that United could challenge both Manchester City and Liverpool for the league title but Evra has refuted any such claims. He admitted, however, that the club has been damaged over the years but are finally moving in the right direction.

“United can’t challenge Liverpool or Man City. Not yet. There’s been massive damage but we’re moving in the right direction. When they wanted to sign Bruno Fernandes, Ole texted me. I asked for advice from Cristiano Ronaldo. Cristiano says: ‘Bruno’s a good guy and very professional.’ I say: ‘Ole, I’ve spoken with Cristiano. Let’s go for it.’ And Fernandes had a massive impact. Without him I don’t think we would have qualified for the Champions League,” he added.