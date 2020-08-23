Signing Kylian Mbappe over Neymar would be better option for Real Madrid, claims Ronaldo Nazario

With Real Madrid tipped to make a move for one of Kylian Mbappe and Neymar, Ronaldo has admitted that signing Mbappe over Neymar makes more sense for the Los Blancos. The two superstars have played a key role in PSG reaching their first Champions League final with them set to face Bayern Munich.

While Paris Saint-Germain prepare to face Bayern Munich in their first-ever Champions League final, the club will be forced to endure transfer rumours surrounding their two superstars. Both Neymar and Kylian Mbappe’s current deal with the club expires in the summer of 2022 and both forwards have so far refused any extension. That has placed their future up in the air with Real Madrid, Barcelona, Liverpool and a few others all overly keen on a move.

However, in light of Real Madrid being linked with not one but both the superstars and a few other at PSG, Brazil legend Ronaldo has admitted that a move for Mbappe makes more sense over Neymar. The former Barcelona and Real Madrid forward also the younger forward makes more sense from an investment standpoint and because the Los Blancos need to think about their future.

"Right now, it is not that one is better than another, but if Real Madrid had to make a big investment, they should do so thinking about the future. Neymar is 28 years old and Mbappe is 22. As an investment, it would be more logical to bring the younger [of the two],” Ronaldo said reported Goal.

While Real Madrid looks to keep adding to their catalogue of talent, Barcelona on the other hand, are looking to cull their current team and help build for the future. That has seen Lionel Messi’s future up in the air with the Argentine reportedly unhappy at his boyhood club and is looking for a move away. Yet, despite the rumours, Ronaldo admitted that he doesn’t believe Messi will leave Barcelona with the financial crisis and the relationship he has with the club playing a part.

"It is very unlikely that Messi will leave Barcelona, especially with the financial crisis in Europe. Messi is the reference of the team and if I was Barcelona I would not let him leave in any case. Messi has a very intense relationship with Barcelona, I do not think he will stop being in love with the team.

“He's upset, of course, with how they were defeated in the Champions League. Messi needs his team-mates to help him, as they do, and Barcelona will have to think of something different for the next seasons. Letting your main player leave is not the solution,” he added.