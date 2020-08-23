Reports | Arsenal closing in on £27 million move for Gabriel Magalhaes

With Arsenal enduring their worst season in more than twenty years, the Gunners also continued to be a poor side defensively. Only Chelsea and Burnley conceded more league goals amongst the top ten in England’s top tier which meant that Arsenal finished outside an automatic place in Europe for the first time since the 1994/95 season. But a win over Frank Lampard 's Chelsea in the FA Cup final ensured Europa League football for next season which has allowed boss Mikel Arteta to make changes to his side.

The North Londoners have already signed Willian as a free-agent from Chelsea and have now turned their attention towards reinforcing their defense with a move for Gabriel Magalhaes. The LOSC Lille star has been heavily linked to both Manchester clubs and Napoli but the Guardian has reported that Arsenal have convinced Lille and the player. The two parties have reportedly come to an agreement for a deal that could go up to £27 million for the 22-year-old with Gabriel set to sign a five-year contract with the Gunners.

While wages and various other bonuses haven’t been made public, the defender is reportedly set to become a key part of Arsenal’s back-line. Not only that, but the Guardian also has further reported that Arsenal and Arteta’s business is far from over with the club also looking at adding another midfielder and a forward. That will be supplemented with player sales as the Gunners are reportedly looking to sell the likes of Shkodran Mustafi, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Matteo Guendouzi and a few others.