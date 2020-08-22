Reports | Hyderabad FC to rope in Australian forward Joel Chianese from Perth Glory

Hyderabad FC’s debut in the Indian Super League last season was a forgettable one; with the side finishing at the rock-bottom in the points table with just a couple of wins to their name. In an attempt to change the fortunes, the ISL club recently announced a multi-year partnership with German powerhouse Borussia Dortmund earlier this week. To further improve their team, Australian website ftbl.com.au has reported that Hyderabad FC is set to rope in striker Joel Chianese from Perth Glory ahead of the new season.