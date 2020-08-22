Reports | Hyderabad FC to rope in Australian forward Joel Chianese from Perth Glory

Today at 2:15 PM
Australian striker Joel Chianese is set to join Indian Super League outfits Hyderabad FC from A-League side Perth Glory. The footballer has been plying his trade in the Australian football circuit since 2009, even though he was involved in small stints in the Malaysian Premier League.
Hyderabad FC’s debut in the Indian Super League last season was a forgettable one; with the side finishing at the rock-bottom in the points table with just a couple of wins to their name. In an attempt to change the fortunes, the ISL club recently announced a multi-year partnership with German powerhouse Borussia Dortmund earlier this week. To further improve their team, Australian website ftbl.com.au has reported that Hyderabad FC is set to rope in striker Joel Chianese from Perth Glory ahead of the new season.
Having spent his youth career with Sydney FC, the Australian forward made his senior debut with Blacktown FC in 2009, following which he played for clubs like Sydney FC (senior team), Sydney United, Auckland City, and Perth Glory. Joel made 22 appearances for Perth Glory in the previous edition of the A-League, having scored four goals and assisting three others before he decided to try his luck in the Indian Super League.
Joel Chianese is the first overseas signing for Hyderabad FC ahead of the new season, with Spaniard Nestor Gordillo already bound to the contract till 2021. Meanwhile, the side has also secured the services of Indian forward Halicharan Narzary for a two-year deal from Kerala Blasters FC a week ago.
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.