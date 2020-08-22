Reports | Chelsea inching closer towards £50 million move for Leicester City’s Ben Chilwell

Despite the fact that Chelsea finished fourth in Frank Lampard ’s debut Premier League season, both fans and critics were concerned by how many goals the Blues shipped in. They finished the extended 2019/20 season with the worst defensive record amongst the top ten Premier League sides with them struggling defensively as well in the Champions League. That earned Chelsea a Round of 16 knockout at the hands of Bayern Munich but the Blues have been looking at improving their team.

Moves for both Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech were completed well before the summer transfer window opened for business but they’re far from over with their summer business. The Guardian has reported that the Blues are inching closer towards a £50 million move for Ben Chilwell despite Leicester City ’s insistence at the fact that they weren’t looking to sell. ESPN further added that talks between the two sides are moving along smoothly especially with the 23-year-old reportedly keen on a move to Stamford Bridge.

That does cause a few problems for Leicester although they've reportedly shortlisted Ajax's Nicolás Tagliafico as a potential replacement although Chelsea are interested in him as well. He’s not the only one apparently as Thiago Silva is also considering his future with Chelsea looking to make an offer for the PSG captain within the next few days. The Brazilian will leave as a free-agent after the Champions League final although he has admitted that should PSG offer him a chance to re-sign with the club, that is a deal he will take.