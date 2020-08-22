Reports | Barcelona open to selling Lionel Messi this summer for right fee
Today at 1:56 PM
Despite their refusal to let club legend Lionel Messi leave, ESPN has reported that Barcelona could change their mind should the right offer for the Argentine land on their table. The 33-year-old has endured a tough spell at the Camp Nou over the last few years with the club struggling to thrive.
With Barcelona’s board and new manager Ronald Koeman culling their squad, the La Liga giants have already reportedly put quite a few players up for sale. That includes the likes of Jordi Alba, Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets and co with a few others on the potential out list as the La Liga club tries to find their way forward. However, with captain Lionel Messi’s future up in the air, the Argentine’s time at Barcelona may be coming to an end.
Yet while reports from within the club have indicated that no move for the 33-year-old will take place this summer, ESPN has reported that Barcelona are open to selling Messi for the right price. The six-time Ballon d’Or winning superstar is reportedly unhappy with what is happening at the club and has lost faith in Barcelona which has seen him reject numerous contract extensions. That combined with the fact that Messi has only a year left on his contract has caused the club a few issues.
However, ESPN further reported that while Barcelona believe that new boss Ronald Koeman and the new sporting project that the club are creating can convince Messi, they’re still worried about his future. That has spiked rumours about a potential move to Manchester City to re-join with former boss Pep Guardiola although there have been no talks over any fee. The Argentine does have a €700 million release clause but since he could leave for free next summer, ESPN has reported that there is genuine concern around Barcelona.
