Not sure if I will be managing Inter Milan next season, reveals Antonio Conte

Despite putting up a spirited fight against Sevilla, Inter Milan fell short at the final hurdle and it saw Antonio Conte admit that there is a chance he may not be the club’s manager next term. The Italian has enjoyed a superb debut season with the Nerazzurri leading them to the Europa League final.

Few managers in recent years have enjoyed the success that Antonio Conte has but his first season with Inter Milan hasn’t exactly gone according to plan. The Nerazzurri finished second in the Serie A, just one point behind Juventus and reached the Europa League final but fell short against Sevilla in a 3-2 loss. While the loss meant that Inter Milan’s trophy drought enters its tenth year, it has many fans concerned about Conte’s future.

The former Juventus and Chelsea boss has admitted in the past that he is unhappy at the way things have gone so far and reports have indicated that the club are set to discuss Conte’s future soon. But the decision may have already been made for them as the Italian admitted that he’s not sure he will be managing Inter Milan next season. Conte further added that neither his work nor his players’ work this season has been recognised

“We're going to meet next week with the club and we'll decide about my future. I'm not sure that I'll be the Inter manager next season, we'll decide together. Inter will plan the future with or without me,” he told Sky Sport Italia.

Reports in the past have indicated that Inter president Steven Zhang is reportedly unhappy with the way Conte has spoken about the board despite the performances on the field. He will reportedly be a part of the discussions about Conte's future and it does look unlikely that the Italian boss will stay beyond this summer. But Zhang went onto admit that he’s happy at the performances that Conte and his staff have managed this season but the club are always looking to improve going forward.

“He and his staff, together with the players and all the other members of the club are doing a great job. Now the players and the staff will rest, because they deserve it, and then we will plan for the future. We want to improve next season. The balance of this season is very positive,” Zhang told Sky Sport Italia.

“We are on a path that has allowed us to get to the final. All of us, on and off the pitch, are doing a great job and are heading in the right direction. Winning or losing is part of football, but getting to the final makes us optimistic for the future.”