Nobody at Barcelona have told me that they don't want me, admits Luis Suarez

Amidst rumours of a clear-out at the Camp Nou, Luis Suarez has confessed that nobody at Barcelona has told him that there is no longer a place in Ronald Koeman’s squad for him. The 33-year-old has struggled over the last few years with injuries and various other issues playing their roles.

Since their historic loss to Bayern Munich, Barcelona have been making changes all across the team with Quique Setien and Eric Abidal losing their jobs. Not only that, Ronald Koeman has also been appointed as the new head coach with a series of new people being brought in as backroom staff. Not only that, but president Josep Maria Bartomeu has also confirmed that quite a few players will be sold this summer in order to help Barcelona move forward. While the likes of Lionel Messi, Ousmane Dembele and a few others have been marked as untouchable, Luis Suarez is on the list of potential outgoings.

The Uruguayan star has struggled to make an impact over the last few years with knee injuries and inconsistent form affecting his time at the club as he enters the final year of his contract with the club. There have been no talks over an extension for the former Liverpool and Ajax striker but Suarez does have interest from Italy and the Netherlands admits rumours that he is on his way out. But in a recent interview, Suarez admitted that nobody at Barcelona has told him that they want him to leave despite the rumours. He also added that if he’s expendable then he has no problem looking for a new club but will do so only after speaking to those in charge.

“There is talk of some names that the president gave, of changes that can be made, but nobody told me that they want to do without me. If this is the desire of the club, it would be good if the person in charge speaks directly to me. I've been at Barca for six years, enough time to say what they think. It's better to tell me if I am one of the ones that they want out. It remains to be seen,” Suarez told El Pais.

“I also want the best for the club and my plan today is to continue, but if the club thinks that I am expendable, I have no problem speaking with those who decide. [I want to stay], as long as I am counted on, I want to continue contributing as much as I can. I have felt the support of the fans since I arrived and that also gives me a lot of strength to continue.”