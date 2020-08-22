Jamshedpur FC rope in Lituanian striker Nerijus Valskis from Chennaiyin FC

So close and yet so far - has been Jamshedpur FC’s story in the Indian Super League so far, with them finishing fifth in their opening two seasons, while they placed eighth last season. In an attempt to qualify for the knockouts for the first time, the management has already roped in Owen Coyle as their boss - who guided Chennaiyin FC to the final of the ISL last season in a dramatic fashion. One of his most potent weapons last season - Nerijus Valskis has also followed suit and re-united with the coach at Jamshedpur FC on a two-year deal.