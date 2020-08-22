Jamshedpur FC rope in Lituanian striker Nerijus Valskis from Chennaiyin FC

Today at 7:53 PM
Jamshedpur FC has roped in Lithuanian striker Nerijus Valskis ahead of the 2020-21 Indian Super League season. The prolific striker has penned a two-year contract, which will keep him at the ‘furnace' until the end of the 2022-23 ISL. He was the highest goal scorer last season with 15 strikes.
So close and yet so far - has been Jamshedpur FC’s story in the Indian Super League so far, with them finishing fifth in their opening two seasons, while they placed eighth last season. In an attempt to qualify for the knockouts for the first time, the management has already roped in Owen Coyle as their boss - who guided Chennaiyin FC to the final of the ISL last season in a dramatic fashion. One of his most potent weapons last season - Nerijus Valskis has also followed suit and re-united with the coach at Jamshedpur FC on a two-year deal.
“I am thrilled to be playing for a football-crazy city like Jamshedpur. The city has a huge legacy in football, and I want to help add silverware by winning the coveted ISL trophy for the fans. It is an unfinished business for me, and I hope to work hard towards contributing and making Jamshedpur FC champion of India! This club has huge ambition, and I can’t wait to kick-start an exciting future,” said Nerijus Valskis, after putting pen on paper, as reported by The Times of India.
Having plied his trade mostly in Europe, Nerijus was roped in by Chennaiyin FC in the build-up to the 2019/20 ISL season. The striker was an instant hit, with him netting 15 goals - winning the Golden Boot award and guiding his side to the final of the tournament, which seemed unlikely midway through the season. Coyle has shown immense faith in the Lithuanian and much to his delight, both will be working together for a second consecutive season in the Indian football circuit.
“Nerka is a seasoned striker with goal-scoring prowess and hunger to attack the opposition at all times. His link-up play, agility, and finishing is of the highest order, probably the best in the league, and he was the Golden Boot winner for a reason. His performances last season were so powerful and lethal, that his mere presence in the dressing room and the pitch automatically lifted everyone around him. I look forward to working with him and have another successful season,” said Jamshedpur FC head coach Owen Coyle.
.@NValskis is here to turn up the heat and we are super thrilled about it. #JamKeKhelo #NamasteNerka pic.twitter.com/u5XDtvoG76— Jamshedpur FC (@JamshedpurFC) August 22, 2020
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.