Jadon Sancho will be at Borussia Dortmund for at least one more season, claims Sebastian Kehl

Despite a great chance to end their title drought falling to Borussia Dortmund last season, the Bundesliga giants struggled in the second half of the season and it saw them fall short to Bayern. Inconsistency combined with injuries to key stars saw Lucien Favre’s side struggle but with reinforcements arriving this summer in the form of Jude Bellingham and a few others, things are looking up. Not only that, it also looks like Jadon Sancho is going nowhere after his potential deal to Manchester United fell apart.

The Englishman has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford but the two parties have been unable to reach an agreement over a move this summer. It has seen Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke confirm that the 20-year-old will be spending the 2020/21 in Germany and Dortmund director Sebastian Kehl has reiterated the same. He also admitted that Sancho is happy to stay at Borussia Dortmund and believes that the team they have right now can challenge and win a title.

"Jadon is happy to stay. He has a contract until 2023. I see him on the pitch and he is very happy. Everyone is very happy to have him. He is going to be here for at least one more season. This team is the best we had. We have a mixture of very good, young, and mature players. We tried to develop the team in the last few years. Hopefully we can win titles in the next season because titles are what matter the most in the end," Kehl said reported Goal.