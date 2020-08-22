I fit the bill in the national side as a striker, claims Robin Singh

Indian footballer Robin Singh has confessed that he is perfectly suited to fill the gap of a much-needed goal-scorer that national coach Igor Stimac revealed he wants. The Noida-based footballer played for Hyderabad FC in the previous edition of the ISL, before making a move to Real Kashmir FC.

Even though India’s resurgence at the International level has been pretty commendable, the results are still not improving to a great extent. The biggest problem has been the lack of a proper goal-scorer apart from the one and only Sunil Chhetri. Even though the current national coach Igor Stimac has tried out players like Manveer Singh, the results were not inspiring. Indian forward Robin Singh feels that he is perfectly suited to fill in the gap in the national setup and that’s what pushes him to keep working better.

"In a recent interview, he [Stimac] said that he wants a big striker. I do feel that I am a big striker, unless, he wants somebody bigger. I feel I do fit the bill and that's what pushes me to keep working to be better," said Robin Singh, to India Today.

Robin Singh, at the age of 30, might not apparently look at a long-time option for the national side, but that’s hardly bothering the footballer. From his side, the footballer will keep himself ready and fit and feels Igor Stimac will definitely call him up if the need arises. The footballer flocked to I-League outfits Real Kashmir from the ISL, to get more playing time, but the move backfired as the competition was terminated midway owing to the Covid-19 outbreak.

"For me, it has never been a factor of age. I want to be the fittest to my abilities, and if the coach [Igor Stimac] accepts what I bring to the team and if he thinks I am fit for the team, he will use me. What I have to do is to keep myself ready and to keep myself hungry,” added the India International.