Reports | EFL in talks over holding test events with fans at stadiums

The report revealed that the EFL are positive they can handle the gradual return to fans within stadiums, with them working to devise a protocol to help with the same. With the season set to resume from 12th September, the report indicated that Charlton Athletic’s League One game on 19th September could be one test event but there will be others before that. The first round of the Carabao Cup starts in the first week of September, with potential test events set to be held there as well.