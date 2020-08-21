Pep Guardiola needs to show results for all money he has spent at Manchester City, asserts Yaya Toure

Manchester City legend Yaya Toure has opined that Pep Guardiola needs to start showing results in the Champions League for all the money that Cityzens have spent to help him build a team. Success at the European stage has eluded Manchester City, with Olympique Lyon ending their dreams this season.

When Manchester City appointed Pep Guardiola, the Cityzens believed that they had finally found the man who can bring them the Champions League trophy. While Guardiola and his City side has dominated England over the last few years, domestically, their foray into Europe has been far less successful with them failing to reach beyond the quarter-finals in the last three years. That includes this season with Olympique Lyon proving to be too much for the Cityzens’ to handle.

Yet while few questions have been asked about Pep Guardiola and Manchester City, former City midfielder Yaya Toure has opined that things need to change at the club. The Ivorian, who won three Premier League titles with City, admitted that the Spaniard needs to show results for all the support that Manchester City has given him over the year. Toure also added that City’s board need to take a hard look at the future especially if Guardiola doesn’t produce results.

“Maybe if it was Barcelona or maybe Real Madrid, for sure he’s going to be in trouble. We don’t have to be in any doubt that he has been brought to City to win the Champions League. Now people are finding a way to say he’s coming just for the league or for anything. But you cannot lie about that because the budget the club have been giving to him year after year, he needs to have the trophy. He needed to have it. When you bring in a manager of this calibre he needs to have results,” Toure revealed, reported Goal.

“Of course, Pep’s good but people are going to demand a bit more from him because of what they give to him. The expectations are going to be high. There’s not any club in the world like City can spend millions of pounds on players - young players and quality players are expensive. When you get these things, you have to give the trophy to the club.

"I don’t know what the board are thinking, it’s them that is going to make this kind of decision. I know City, they can have whatever manager they want because everybody knows they got the money to do it," he added.