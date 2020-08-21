My future at PSG will be discussed after the Champions League final, implies Thiago Silva

Amidst links with a move to Chelsea, PSG captain Thiago Silva has confessed that if there is a chance he can stay at the club, he’s open to discussing it. The Brazilian’s contract with the Ligue 1 giants expires once the Champions League final is over and he has been linked with a move away.

At the moment, as things stand Thiago Silva’s career in PSG will come to an end the moment the final whistle blows for the Champions League final. The 35-year-old is out of contract with the Ligue 1 giants but signed a short term extension in order to play for the club in the Champions League. That has proven to be the right move with PSG making it all the way to their first final, with them set to face Bayern Munich in the showdown event.

However, with his contract set to expire after the final, the defender has been heavily linked with a move away and reports have indicated that Chelsea and Fiorentina are his top suitors. Yet despite that, Thiago Silva admitted that if he has a chance of re-signing with PSG, then he’s open to have a talk with the club. But, the defender also confessed that if this is his last game for the Ligue 1 giants then he’s happy to end it on a high note.

“As I played against Atalanta [in the Champions League quarter-finals], I wasn’t sure if that was going to be my last one, or if I’d have the chance to play another game. And I can’t help having that thought in my mind, I think it’s just natural. But I’m quite calm and quite happy with everything I’ve gone through at the club. And if this turns out to be my last game, I’ll be happy with it,” Silva told PSG’s official website.

“I was able to give everything that I could. And if I may go on playing for the club, then we’ll have a talk and decide what is best. But the most important is what we’ve been doing. This is history in the making, and we don’t plan to stop short [from winning the trophy].”

The Brazilian has made well over 300 appearances and won countless trophies along the way including seven Ligue 1 titles, since he signed from AC Milan. However, at the same time, PSG have faltered on the European stage on number of occasions but Silva admitted that both the highs and lows have made him honoured to be a part of the team. He also added that he’s grateful for being allowed to make history with the club over the last few years.

“I feel happy, first, and very honoured to have been part of this team, having helped the evolution of the team. I got here in the 2012-2013 season, the team had recently welcomed the new owners from Qatar, with a goal, with big aspirations. But in this whole process, we had a few disappointments, some joys, but the disappointments were very strong, the pressure was very strong. Especially on the team’s leaders, me, [Zlatan Ibrahimovic] before me. We were under a lot of pressure for being leaders.

"And, if we have got to this final, if we are celebrating to have reached this final, we also have to congratulate the players that came first, [Javier] Pastore, who left; Ibra, Maxwell, [Salvatore] Sirigu…They helped to rebuild the team, and if we got this far, we have to look back and thank those people. But I’m very grateful, I’ll be grateful my whole life for everything I’ve experienced here. And I want to keep making history. We already made history by getting to the semi-finals after 25 years. And now, getting to a final that we dreamed of, that we worked so much for, we’re really happy, but as I said before, we don’t want to stop this at the semi-finals,” he added.