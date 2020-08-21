Failure that Paris Saint-Germain haven’t lifted Champions League yet, claims Jose Mourinho

While PSG have reached their first Champions League final, Jose Mourinho has opined that it’s a failure the French giants haven’t won Champions League trophy in the past. The Ligue 1 giants have been a feature of the Champions League but have always faltered at the final step until this season.

Almost overnight, thanks to Qatar Sports Investment’s takeover in 2011, PSG transformed themselves into a budding super-club and established a dynasty in France. They’ve managed to win five out of the last six Ligue 1 titles but have struggled on the European stage. They’ve only managed to make the quarter-finals on four consecutive occasions but over the last three seasons have been knocked out in the Round of 16. First by Barcelona as they let a sizeable lead slip before they repeated the feat against Manchester United last term.

But things have changed this season, with the French giants beating both Atalanta and RB Leipzig comfortably on their way to their first ever Champions League final. It’s a massive occasion for the French giants but in a recent interview, Jose Mourinho admitted that it’s a failure that PSG have made more finals over the last decade or so. The Tottenham manager revealed that with the superstars the club has had over the years, they should have won a lot more but their chance has come now.

"I think it is a failure that they didn’t win it in the two seasons before because for five or six years the investment is crazy, the list of top players that is there is incredible. For how many seasons Thiago Silva is there, Marquinhos is there, and then all the big guys, Ibra [Zlatan Ibrahimovic], [Edinson] Cavani, Neymar, [Kylian] Mbappe. It’s, of course, their dream and for the first time they arrive in this kind of situation and this is the kind of game where these guys normally flourish, even if I think that as a team they are nothing from other world, these are players from another world," Mourinho told Goal.

“In these moments, normally they flourish, and so I would say that Bayern, in spite of being really, really strong as a team with some special players, they have to think that Paris can hurt them and start the preparation for this match not just on can we hurt them, but how can they hurt us?"