Europa League Final will be tough, need to make sure there are no regrets, proclaims Antonio Conte

Ahead of Inter Milan’s Europa League final against Sevilla, Nerazzurri boss Antonio Conte has confessed that while Sevilla pose a threat, the Serie A giants need to make sure they do their best. The Italian side are favourites to win the Europa League as they look to end a nine year trophy drought.

When Antonio Conte took over last summer, few expected the former Chelsea and Juventus boss to reach a final in his first season with the club. Yet the Italian has not only reached the Europa League final but the Nerazzurri nearly toppled Juventus’ monopoly over Italy with Inter Milan eventually finishing only one point behind the Old Lady. But their place in the Europa League final pits Conte against five time winners in Sevilla, with Inter looking to end a nine year trophy drought.

Despite that, the Italian giants are the bookies favorites to lift the trophy although not by much as many have given Sevilla a fighting chance. That statement has been echoed by Antonio Conte, who admitted that the Spanish side will give his Inter team a tough test Conte also admitted that his side need to make sure they end the game with no regrets, whether they win or lose.

"It will be a tough game. We're playing the team with the most experience and who have won the most titles over the past decade of this competition. We have to be attentive but also play our own game with great enthusiasm and courage, like we have done so far. It's a final and only the best teams get to the final. It's always important to be able to say to the lads, at the end of the game, that we don't have any regrets,” Conte said, reported the BBC.

The former Chelsea and Juventus boss took over last summer and has since made a slew of changes to the club which has turned them almost overnight into title contenders. That has many fans hopeful for next season and Conte admitted that it has been a “positive season.” The Inter boss further added that he has a young and inexperienced squad but over time that is changing and the club has taken major steps in the right direction.

"It's been a positive season. We've done important things and have made major improvements. We've managed to get to the Europa League final, despite the small disappointment of not getting through the Champions League group stage. It has allowed us to have a much more successful journey in the Europa League than we would have had in the Champions League. I think this team - with a lot of young, inexperienced players - needed that,” he added.