There will be departures but we are not worried about Olympique Lyon's future, admits Juninho

Olympique Lyon sporting director Juninho has revealed that there will be departures this summer but despite that the club are not worried and are looking to focus on the league. The French side put up a spirited fight against Bayern Munich but found it tough to overcome the German giants.

While Olympique Lyon stunned the world with wins over Juventus and Manchester City on route to the semi-finals of the Champions League, the French side eventually fell short against Bayern Munich. The German giants proved to be far too much for Lyon to handle but the 3-0 scoreline doesn’t do the French side any justice. They wasted three or four chances before Bayern eventually punished them and struggled to get back into the game after that.

However, impressive performances from Houssem Aouar, Moussa Dembele and a few others have seen Lyon in the news again although this time it’s in regards to the transfer window. Thanks to their performances Lyon have seen interest ramp up in their players and Sporting director Juninho has confirmed that there will be departures. The former Lyon star admitted that the club will lose players this summer but despite that on the cards, they are not worried.

"The aim now is to continue working, immediately with Ligue 1. There are no presents. We will have to work. If we continue like this, we will be back in this competition. When you are well paid, you need motivation every day, we are going to concentrate on Ligue 1. There are the basics," Juninho said, reported Goal.

"There will be departures, but I am not worried. When you have players who play very well in a competition like this, like Moussa and Houssem...We will have to show the same spirit to be back in the Champions League next season."