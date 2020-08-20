Reports | FC Goa to part ways with forward Ferran Corominas after three seasons

As per reports, FC Goa’s most prized possession Ferran Corominas is set to leave the club after a three-year stint with the Gaurs. The turn of events took place after the club announced their latest star, forward Igor Angulo who has signed a one-year contract ahead of the new ISL season.

From finishing at the top of the points table and qualifying for the AFC Champions League to see their core players flock in search of greener pastures in no time, FC Goa has seen it all. Hugo Boumous, Ahmed Jahouh, Mourtada Fall, Mandar Rao Desai, Jakichand Singh, and even their head coach Sergio Lobera left the club within a span of few months. To pile on the misery for the fans, reports indicate that the clubs most prized possession in the shape of Ferran Corominas is set to leave the club as his contract has already expired.

“It’s tough to say this, but Coro won’t be with FC Goa this season,” said an official, to The Times of India.

“You cannot take anything away from Coro. He’s not just a fantastic player but also a big influence in the dressing room. The way he takes care of himself and gives his best every time he takes to the field is exemplary. He’s the best that Goa has had,” added an official.

Incidentally, the news comes within a day after the club signed Spanish forward Igor Angulo to a one-year contract. Historically, Corominhas has been their best foreigner with the Spaniard earning 64 caps for the ‘Gaurs’ across three seasons, during which he scored 55 goals and assisted 16 others.

The forward has also won the ISL Golden Boot award twice and played an influential role en-route to their top-place finish last season. This has by far been the most shocking development in the Indian football circuit after Kerala Blasters FC terminated Sandesh Jhingan’s contract a few months ago.