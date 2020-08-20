Reports | Chelsea considering move for PSG free-agent Thiago Silva
Yesterday at 7:43 PM
With Chelsea boss Frank Lampard looking for defensive additions, the Telegraph has reported that the Blues are considering a move for PSG captain Thiago Silva. The centerback is set to leave the Parisians for free after the Champions League final which has spiked interest from Italy and England.
While Frank Lampard’s side won a lot of plaudits for their performances this season, the former Derby County boss had their fair share of issues this term. Their defense has been the club’s biggest concern with Chelsea conceding the most goals amongst all top ten Premier League sides. That combined with their capitulation on the Champions League stage and the fact that they ended the round of 16 having conceded sixteen goals in eight games has fans even more concerned.
However, while the Blues have been linked with big-money moves for Kai Havertz and a few other starts, the club hasn’t made inroads into a new defensive line as of yet. But that is all set to change as the Telegraph has reported that Chelsea are looking at potentially signing Thiago Silva. The defensive giant is out of contract at PSG after the Champions League final and is set to leave Paris in search of a brand new challenge which has spiked interest from across Europe.
It has seen AC Milan and Fiorentina show interest in moves but the Telegraph has reported that the 35-year-old is keen on playing in England with him open to taking a big drop in wages. That has Chelsea interested as they believe that the Brazilian still has a lot to offer despite his age and are looking to take the plunge although they won’t be offering anywhere close to the £1.3million a month he currently earns.
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.