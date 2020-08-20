Reports | Chelsea considering move for PSG free-agent Thiago Silva

However, while the Blues have been linked with big-money moves for Kai Havertz and a few other starts, the club hasn’t made inroads into a new defensive line as of yet. But that is all set to change as the Telegraph has reported that Chelsea are looking at potentially signing Thiago Silva. The defensive giant is out of contract at PSG after the Champions League final and is set to leave Paris in search of a brand new challenge which has spiked interest from across Europe.