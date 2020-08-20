Paris Saint-Germain are a great team but we need to defend better, asserts Hansi Flick

Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick has admitted that his side will have to defend a lot better against a great Paris Saint-Germain side in the Champions League final. The Bavarians stormed into the first Champions League final since the 2012/13 season after wins over Barcelona and Olympique Lyon.

While Bayern Munich were considered favourites walking into the Champions League knockout stages in Lisbon, few expected the Bavarians to do this well. Emphatic wins over Chelsea, Barcelona and Olympique Lyon in their Round of 16, quarter-final and semi-final games respectively saw the German giants reach their first Champions League final in seven years. They face Thomas Tuchel’s Paris Saint-Germain, who have played just as well, in the final after they beat Atalanta and RB Leipzig on their way there.

However, few would put it past Bayern Munich to lift the trophy and complete yet another historic treble winning season after the Bavarians won the DFB-Pokal and the Bundesliga titles. Yet despite that, Bayern boss Hansi Flick admitted that PSG are a great team and the German giants need to find a way to improve defensively while looking to do what they’re good at. He further added that Lyon was a tough test and caused them problems which are something they need to change against PSG.

"We knew it would be difficult, they came in off the back of great performances against City and Juventus. They are strong tactically and they caused us problems early on. We know we need to defend better, we said before we couldn't afford to give away the ball easily, but we did."

"Paris are a great team, they fought their way into the semi-final and then reached the final. We will analyse some things, we know they have quick players. We will look to organise our defence, but we know our biggest strength is putting our opponents under pressure.