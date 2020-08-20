No reason to be nervous about Marcelo Bielsa’s contract with Leeds, claims Angus Kinnear

Leeds United’s CEO Angus Kinnear has confessed that there is no need to get nervous about a new contract for Marcelo Bielsa with them confident that the 64-year-old will re-sign. Bielsa’s contract with Leeds expired at the end of the season with reports indicating that an extension is on the cards.

After transforming the Peacocks into the Championship side last season, Marcelo Bielsa was forced to watch as his side were knocked out of the semi-finals of the playoffs by Derby County. However, this season while Leeds did falter around the January mark as per usual, their push before and after lockdown ensured that they not only finished in an automatic promotion spot but won the Championship. That has ended a 16-year top-flight exile for the Elland Road side with the Argentine playing a key role in doing that.

However, while Bielsa did sign a one-year extension at the start of the season, his contract with the club expired once the extended 2019/20 season was officially over. That has many fans and critics concerned but Leeds CEO Angus Kinnear has confessed that he is confident about Bielsa signing a new deal at the club. Kinnear also added that there is no reason for the fans to be nervous at all with the Argentine completely focused on training and improving the club.

"I know fans are nervous, it makes me a bit nervous, but I don't think there is any reason to be. Marcelo is absolutely focused on training, but like last season where I know everyone was nervous about the contract, it is about him getting the time to focus on signing it. While we have conversations pretty much daily, it tends to be about the season preparations rather than his contract," Kinnear said reported the BBC.

The Peacocks open their first season back in the Premier League with a trip to Anfield to face reigning Champions Liverpool before their first top-flight game at Elland Road against Fulham. But at the moment, it looks like the games will be played behind closed doors although reports have indicated that the league is looking into solutions to gradually change that. Kinnear confirmed the same and also admitted that the league is looking to get fans back inside stadiums in “small numbers” before growing that over the season.

"The Premier League is working very hard with the government, there is ongoing dialogue and [that is] happening again this week. I think there are reasons to be positive and I think the government is treating it as a priority to get supporters back. I think the Premier League and all the clubs think we can put the measures in place to make it safe for supporters to return, initially in small numbers but growing that across the course of the season,” he added.