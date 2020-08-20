FIFA U17 World Cup star Boris Singh Thangjam has tested positive for Covid-19

Yesterday at 9:24 PM
India’s U17 FIFA World star Boris Singh Thangjam has tested positive for the Covid-19 virus as per the latest reports, becoming the first case detected involving an active footballer in India. The defender plays for ATK-Mohun Bagan and has featured in two matches for the Kolkata-based club so far.
20-year old Boris Singh Thangjam, who played as a defender in two of India’s three matches during the 2017 FIFA U17 World Cup has tested positive for the coronavirus, becoming the first active Indian footballer to be struck by the deadly virus. The footballer started his professional career for Indian Arrows in the 2017-18 I-League season and then played for ATK-Mohun Bagan on loan, as the two leagues were not run parallelly back then. Singh completed the permanent to ATK-Mohun Bagan in 2018 and has been a part of the side ever since.
“Boris has tested positive for COVID-19, his name has come in the latest list of those who has tested positive. He will be under quarantine," said a close relative of the footballer, from Imphal to PTI.
The defender was also part of India’s U-20 side that defeated Argentina U-20 in the Cotif Cup in Spain, a couple of years ago. For the time being, he has enough time to recover with the Indian Super League not starting before November. Owing to the pandemic situation, the ISL will be held entirely in Goa, across three venues, in front of empty stands with ATK-Mohun Bagan set to play their home matches at the Nehru Stadium, in Fatorda, Goa.
