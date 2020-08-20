FIFA U17 World Cup star Boris Singh Thangjam has tested positive for Covid-19

20-year old Boris Singh Thangjam, who played as a defender in two of India’s three matches during the 2017 FIFA U17 World Cup has tested positive for the coronavirus, becoming the first active Indian footballer to be struck by the deadly virus. The footballer started his professional career for Indian Arrows in the 2017-18 I-League season and then played for ATK-Mohun Bagan on loan, as the two leagues were not run parallelly back then. Singh completed the permanent to ATK-Mohun Bagan in 2018 and has been a part of the side ever since.