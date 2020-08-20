AFC Champions League was one of the main reasons to sign for FC Goa, reveals Igor Angulo

FC Goa’s new star Igor Angulo has stated that the prospect of playing in the AFC Champions League compelled him to sign for the Indian Super League club and venture out of Europe for the first time in his career. The Spaniard has spent time in the La Liga and represented Athletic Bilbao in the past.

FC Goa fans are going gaga over the latest signing, especially after losing the core of the players in the transfer window this season. Igor Angulo, at the age of 36 has finally decided to take a challenge which he’s never thought of before - playing outside Europe and most importantly in a country like India.

The former La Liga winger will have a huge responsibility on his shoulders in the attacking line-up, with the club set to part ways with Ferran Corominhas. But, the Spaniard is ready to take up the challenge and stated that the prospect of playing in the AFC Champions League played a big role in him signing with the Goa-based club.

“The AFC Champions League was one of the main factors. It will be hard for us to play in that competition; we will face teams with a much bigger budget than us. In the end, though, it will be eleven players against eleven on the field,” said Igor Angulo, in online interaction.

Even though he was part of the Athletic Bilbao setup for six consecutive seasons during the early stages of his career, a lack of playing time meant he had to move elsewhere. Having played for several Spanish clubs in the second division, the forward played for Polish side Gornik Zabrze from 2016 until he signed for FC Goa this week. Angulo had a word with FC Goa’s head coach Juan Ferrando and recognized that the club’s philosophy was similar to his own and decided it was the perfect destination.

“Coming to India was one of the most difficult decisions of my life. And I found Goa to be the perfect club for me. Their philosophy, the beautiful style of football. My philosophy of play is similar and I thought I will settle here sooner than at any other club,” added Angulo.