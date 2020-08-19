UEFA Super Cup could be used as pilot match to test spectators inside stadiums, reveals UEFA

After a video-conference meeting on Tuesday, UEFA revealed that the UEFA Super Cup could be used as a test game with spectators inside stadiums. The Champions League and Europa League games post lockdown have been behind closed doors with the trend set to continue for the foreseeable future.

Possibly the only problem with football after lockdown has been the absence of fans inside stadiums, with that changing the atmosphere of the game completely. That has been the case across Europe and in both the Champions League and the Europe League, with games held behind closed doors for safety reasons. However, that trend might continue going forward with no details as to when fans might be allowed into stadiums again.

Yet, with UEFA looking towards the 2020/21 season, a statement from the football federation revealed that they are looking to let spectators back inside in the future. The statement also confirmed that the UEFA Super Cup game (between the winners of the Champions League and Europa League) that takes place in Budapest could be used as a test with spectators. A reduced number of spectators will be allowed to attend as they gradually look to get fans back inside stadiums.

"Today’s participants underlined the need for strict hygiene and sanitary measures to be in place to guarantee the health of all those present at a game before allowing fans to return. UEFA mentioned that it would be too early to already allow fans into the upcoming UEFA national team competitions matches to be played at the beginning of September and that test matches should take place to study precisely the impact of spectators on current medical protocols," the federation revealed in a statement.

"UEFA suggested to use the UEFA Super Cup, which will be played on September 24 in Budapest, as a pilot match for which a reduced number of spectators could be allowed in."

