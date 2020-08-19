Reports | Manchester City and Manchester United to be given extended summer break

Both losses came out of nowhere for both teams but it will see them miss out on the opening weekend of the Premier League season. According to ESPN, both the Manchester sides will be given a 30-day break between their final games of the extended 2019/20 season and the first of the 2020/21 season. That will thus see the clubs given 30 days between August 15th and September 15th, with the Premier League season restarting on September 12th.