Reports | Manchester City and Manchester United to be given extended summer break

Manchester City and Manchester United to be given extended summer break
Yesterday at 6:13 PM
According to ESPN, both Manchester United and Manchester City will be given an extended summer break before the start of the 2020/21 Premier League season. The two sides reached the quarter-finals and the semi-finals of the Champions League and Europa League respectively before getting knocked out.
With Wolverhampton Wanderers knocked out of the Europa League by Julen Lopetegui’s Sevilla, it left Manchester United and Manchester City as the only two English sides in either European tournament. However, it didn't last long as while the Red Devils lost to Sevilla in the semi-final of the Europa League, Manchester City got knocked out at the hands of Olympique Lyon.
Both losses came out of nowhere for both teams but it will see them miss out on the opening weekend of the Premier League season. According to ESPN, both the Manchester sides will be given a 30-day break between their final games of the extended 2019/20 season and the first of the 2020/21 season. That will thus see the clubs given 30 days between August 15th and September 15th, with the Premier League season restarting on September 12th.
The report further added that instead of having their fixtures scheduled during the opening week, both sides will play a few days later instead during the mid-week. Not only that, reports have indicated that both Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Pep Guardiola have sent their sides off on vacation with them targeting only a two-week preseason before the first game.
