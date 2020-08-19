Reports | Chelsea and Bayer Leverkusen re-open talks over Kai Havertz move
Yesterday at 6:15 PM
With Bayer Leverkusen’s Europa League dreams over, the Guardian has reported that the German giants and Chelsea have re-opened talks over Kai Havertz’s future at the club. The 21-year-old has been heavily linked with a move away from the Bundesliga with Chelsea reportedly his top suitor.
While Chelsea have already reportedly come to an agreement with Kai Havertz over personal terms on a five year deal, it’s the transfer fee that is proving to be tough to over come. Bayer Leverkusen have been reportedly stead-fast in their demands at a €100 million fee for the midfielder, with Peter Bosz’s side also looking to reinforce their team before the start of next season. Yet with Havertz overly keen on signing for Chelsea this summer, the Guardian has reported that both sides have re-opened talks.
However, the report revealed that the Blues have also submitted a revised offer for the German starlet with them offering €65 million plus €15 million in add-ons. While that is still well off Leverkusen’s €100 million demand for the 21-year-old, the Guardian has reported that talks between the two sides are still ongoing. The Blues, however, are adamant against paying more than what they’ve offered up-front but are willing to increase the add-ons to help get the deal done.
That is because Frank Lampard is looking at potentially reinforcing his defensive line as well with them targeting Declan Rice and Ben Chillwell this summer. Both players would cost well above the €60 million mark with Leicester City reportedly asking for around €80 million for Chillwell’s signature. But reports have indicated that potential moves for Emerson Palmieri and a few others could free up funds for the Blues.
Havertz has asked again to leave the club... but it’s up to Chelsea now. “Pay what we ask or we don’t sell any player”- German clubs way. Key days are coming. Havertz still considered “priority target” for Chelsea. 🔵 #CFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 19, 2020
More details 📲⏩ https://t.co/f1VvVv1ncd
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.