Barcelona appoint Ronald Koeman as their next manager on two year deal

Having parted ways with Quique Setien, Barcelona have finally announced his replacement with former Netherlands’ head coach Ronald Koeman taking over. The former Ajax star wasn’t their only choice, however, with Thierry Henry, Xavi Hernandez and a few others all considered for the role.

Less than twenty-four hours after Josep Maria Bartomeu announced that Ronald Koeman would be Barcelona’s next manager and that Lionel Messi would be a key part of their plans for the future, the club have announced what we already know. The Netherlands manager has been responsible for the transformation of the Dutch into the team they currently are and that had reportedly impressed Barcelona enough to add him to their managerial shortlist before eventually appointing him as the manager of the club.

He joined Xavi Hernandez, Mauricio Pochettino and a few other stars but reports have indicated that Koeman has been their top choice especially after it was revealed he had a Barcelona clause in his contract with the Netherlands football team. The 57-year-old has signed a two year contract with Barcelona and replaces Quique Setien. Barcelona’s statement confirmed the move and the length of Koeman’s contract and revealed that they’re proud to have another former player taking charge.

“FC Barcelona and Ronald Koeman have reached an agreement for the Dutchman to take over as first team coach until 30 June 2022. The blaugrana legend, hero of Wembley, the man who handed Barça their first ever victory in the European Cup returns to Camp Nou," reads Barcelona’s statement.

"This time, however, he will do so as coach as the Dutchman brings more than 20 years of experience as manager and eight trophies on his CV. Ronald Koeman comes to FC Barcelona after coaching in the Premier League, La Liga, the Dutch league, the Portuguese league and also on the international stage with the Netherlands."

Koeman’s move to Barcelona, however, was already confirmed by Josep Maria Bartomeu yesterday in a tell all interview. Bartomeu also revealed that Lionel Messi will be staying at the club until the end of his contract and that the Argentine will be a key part of Koeman’s plans for the club in the near future. Furthermore, the Barcelona president added he believes in what the former Netherlands boss brings to the team and it’s a project that the fans will like.

"If there is no change then we will announce Koeman as our next coach, and he will lead this team and these players forward with a different type of project, led by a coach who all Barca fans know. Messi wants to end his career at Barca, he has said that many times. I've spoken to Koeman about him and he has told me Messi will be the pillar of his project," Bartomeu said to Barca tv.

"Messi has a contract with Barca until 2021. I speak to him and his father regularly, and they know that we have a solid project, that a new coach is coming and that he will count on him."