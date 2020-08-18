Barcelona terminate sporting director Eric Abidal’s contract after Quique Setien sack
Barcelona have announced that they have terminated sporting director Eric Abidal’s contract, two years after the Frenchman re-signed for the club. The former Olympique Lyon and Barcelona star follows manager Quique Setien out the door at the Camp Nou with the club looking at a serious re-shuffle.
Less than a day after Barcelona parted ways with former boss Quique Setien, the club has announced that they’ve terminated Eric Abidal’s contract. The Frenchman, a former star at the Camp Nou who won four La Liga titles and two Champions League trophies, had been in the role for the last two years after he took over from Roberto Fernandez. This comes as no shock to anyone associated with Barcelona, as the club were looking at a serious re-shuffle.
That was all but confirmed by Josep Maria Bartomeu after the historic defeat to Bayern Munich and it saw Setien sacked less than three days later. Reports have indicated that Ronald Koeman is set to replace Setien although there have been no rumours as to who might replace Abidal. The statement released by the club confirmed that they had reached an agreement with Abidal to terminate his contract and then thanked the Frenchman for his services.
"The FC Barcelona and Eric Abidal have reached an agreement for the termination of the contract binding both parties. The Club publicly expresses its gratitude to Éric Abidal for the professionalism, commitment, dedication and positive and close treatment that he has always shown towards all the estates that make up the Barça family, and wishes him luck and success in the future,” reads Barcelona’s statement on their official website.
