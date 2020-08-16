Reports | Paris Saint-Germain eyeing a move for Atalanta’s Timothy Castagne

With their foray into the Champions League over, Atalanta now have to ensure that they keep their best stars especially after their performances on the biggest stage. It has seen the likes of Duvan Zapata, Josip Ilicic, Mario Pasalic, Remo Freuler and a few others linked with a move away in recent weeks. But the biggest concern for Gian Piero Gasperini are his full-backs with Hans Hateboer, Robin Gosens and Timothy Castagne both also on the shortlist for many clubs.