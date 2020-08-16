Reports | Paris Saint-Germain eyeing a move for Atalanta’s Timothy Castagne
Today at 5:35 PM
In lieu of his performances in both the Serie A and the Champions League, Pari Saint-Germain are considering a move for Atalanta full-back Timothy Castagne this summer. The Parisians have lost Thomas Meunier on a bosman to Borussia Dortmund and are looking for a new right-back this summer.
With their foray into the Champions League over, Atalanta now have to ensure that they keep their best stars especially after their performances on the biggest stage. It has seen the likes of Duvan Zapata, Josip Ilicic, Mario Pasalic, Remo Freuler and a few others linked with a move away in recent weeks. But the biggest concern for Gian Piero Gasperini are his full-backs with Hans Hateboer, Robin Gosens and Timothy Castagne both also on the shortlist for many clubs.
But the rapid talent drain has already started as Sky Sports Italia has reported that Paris Saint-Germain are keen on a move for Timothy Castagne. The Belgian full-back has two years left on his current deal with the Serie A club and played a key role as Atalanta finished 3rd in the Serie A and reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League. That has impressed PSG, who have been reportedly scouting the 24-year-old all season in lieu of a potential move.
However, Sky Sports has reported that any move will only be made after PSG’s Champions League run is over with the Ligue 1 giants in the semi-finals of the competition. But with Thomas Tuchel’s side looking to sign a new right-back this summer, reports have indicated that Castagne is their top target although they face competition from Leicester City.
